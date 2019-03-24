Zubair SEC launches new brand identity for member company

Muscat, March 24 – To reflect company’s continued innovation and growth, Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC) has created a new brand identity for its member’s company Al Zahi Al Shamilah. The company, Al Zahi Al Shamilah was founded by Imad Ali Saif al Ghafri, winner of the fifth edition of the Direct Support Programme 2018 organised by Zubair SEC. The new brand identity was unveiled in the presence of Hani Muhammad al Zubair, board member of The Zubair Corporation and chairman of Zubair Automotive Group, and some members of the Executive management of The Zubair Corporation.

Al Zahi Al Shamilah offers cleaning services. The new brand identity and marketing strategy for Al Zahi Al Shamilah was developed after extensive research and concept testing with the help of experts from Zubair SEC advisers. Adel al Hubaishi, Senior Adviser, Zubair SEC, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of a new brand identity for Al Zahi Al Shamilah to support continued business growth. A solid brand identity creates awareness and it makes it easier for people to appreciate the company and what it does.

That is why we felt that Al Zahi Al Shamilah needs to launch a brand identity as part of its larger marketing strategy that was developed. It is a perfect time for Imad Ali Saif al Ghafri to redefine his company’s brand positioning and identity, to give the firm a focused platform for ambitious growth over the next few years.”

Imad Ali Saif al Ghafri said, “We at Al Zahi Al Shamilah are delighted with the new brand, new positioning and identity. This new brand identity is an exciting change for the company. We want to be a leader in the carpet cleaning services field and look to continually improve our business by offering unique laundry services.”

“I truly appreciate the unstinted support I have received from Zubair SEC. The advisers at Zubair SEC have been providing me with guidance and advice on how to take my business forward,” he said.

Zubair SEC has helped its members with rebranding efforts in the past too. Being one of Oman’s significant social responsibility initiatives, Zubair SEC has always been in the forefront in assisting ambitious small-business owners and entrepreneurs to grow assertively.

Through Zubair SEC, its members have been having better access to knowledge, innovation and understanding of the market.

Related