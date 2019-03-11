Zubair SEC launches brand identity for Smartech Solutions

Muscat, March 11 – As part of its ongoing support to members, Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC) has created a new brand identity for its member’s business Smartech Solutions. Zubair SEC member Abdul Aziz Saleh al Maawali, founder Smartech Solutions is the winner of the fifth edition of the Direct Support Programme 2018 organised by Zubair SEC. Logo of Smartech Solutions was unveiled during the recently organised exhibition for SMEs at the Muscat Grand Mall (MGM) from February 28 to March 2.

The exhibition which was held to drive the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing marketing opportunities for their business and products received a great response from the general public and SME community. 26 members of Zubair SEC participated in the exhibition held at the new extension main hall of MGM. Abdul Aziz Saleh al Maawali’s company Smartech Solutions offers accounting software. Apart from launching the brand identity and logo, Smartech Solutions launched a new line of service and products (Smartech Home) during the exhibition. The new service and products have been developed for residences which enables integration of all home electronic devices and turns the whole house to a smart home.

Smartech Solutions has been providing software to restaurants, cafes and shops for warehouse management, electronic payments, point of sale; as well as a variety of electronic systems and services.

The newly revealed logo and brand identity symbolises Smartech Solutions’ objective and aspirations. The new logo was developed by specialists at The Zubair Corporation in coordination with Zubair SEC and its member. The new

identity also reflects the advancement and development in the area of technology-based solutions. Ali Shaker, Adviser — Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Zubair SEC, said, “We are delighted that our member Abdul Aziz Saleh Al Maawali got a great platform to launch his newly designed brand and new products. The exhibition provided an opportunity to test and get customers feedback to his products, as well as achieving good sales.

We are certain that the new branding will help him better compete in the market. The new identity strengthens and modernises how the company represent itself and reflects its core values and future strategy.”

He added, “Zubair SEC had sent Abdul Aziz al Maawali to China last year to participate in a large-scale technology exhibition. This helped him obtain knowledge about the latest trends in the field of his business.”

Abdul Aziz Saleh al Maawali said, “Since branding is a vital aspect of marketing strategy the new identity and logo for my company is certain to inspire a sense of self-confidence to the brand. The support that I have been receiving since I joined Zubair SEC has been fundamental to the development and progress of my business.

“The team at Zubair SEC has been paying close attention to every detail of my business operations and providing me with guidance and advice on how to take my business forward. I am really thankful that they facilitated the launch of the logo and new services at a very important exhibition. Participating in the exhibition has helped me build a database of clients and obtain new investment opportunities.”

Zubair SEC has helped its members with rebranding efforts in the past too. One of Oman’s significant social responsibility initiatives, Zubair SEC has always been in the forefront in assisting ambitious start-ups and entrepreneurs to grow assertively.

Through Zubair SEC, its members have been having better access to knowledge, advisory, and understanding of the market.

Zubair SEC’s Direct Support Programme rewards members who prove throughout their work with the Centre commitment towards success and dedication in applying the consultancy and advice provided to them by the Zubair SEC team. Selected members for the Direct Support Programme receive additional direct advisory and consultancy services as well as a financial grant to support their businesses.

