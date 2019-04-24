Zubair SEC joins GCC Business Incubators and Accelerators Conference

Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC), represented by senior advisers and two members, participated in the 2nd GCC Business Incubators and Accelerators Conference held in Bahrain recently.

Business incubators, accelerators, and young entrepreneurs from across the GCC including Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain participated and presented their experiences at the conference. Palestine participated as a guest of honour at the conference.

Last year, Zubair SEC along with its advisers and three members had participated in the first GCC Business Incubators and Accelerators Conference. Zubair SEC was extended a special invitation by the Bahraini conference organisers in recognition of the support the centre has been rendering to the development of the SME sector in Oman. Participating in the conference was an opportunity to share expertise and insight on the various entrepreneurial journeys.

Zubair members Hassan Ali Mohammed al Lawati, founder of Rove Adventures and Zaima Saif Nasser al Salami, founder of Grandma’s Mixes participated in the conference. Zaima, who specialises in herbal and henna products, is a winner of the Zubair SEC’s Direct Support Programme for the year 2017 and Hassan, who specialises in promoting tourism, is the winner of Zubair SEC’s Direct Support Programme for 2018.

Ali Shaker, business adviser at Zubair SEC, participated in a panel discussion on how to support incubators in Gulf and mechanisms of joint cooperation.

