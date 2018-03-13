Zubair boost to small and medium firms

STAFF REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 13 –

As part of its social responsibility initiative, the Zubair Corporation has announced winners of Direct Support Programme for 2018 on Tuesday.

Presided over by Al Zubair Muhammad al Zubair, Vice-Chairman of Zubair Corporation, the fifth edition of the programme was attended by ambassadors, representatives of national initiatives supporting entrepreneurship, executives of leading companies, members of Zubair SEC and SME owners.

Addressing the gathering, Al Zubair said that the Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC) has been providing support and mentorship to highly potential young entrepreneurs and business owners for the last four years through the programme.

“The programme which established a very reputable and credible positioning in the SMEs sector has grown extraordinarily,” he said.

The number of applicants for Zubair SEC’s Direct Support Programme received this year was 225. With the newly announced

winners, the Direct Support Programme has so far signed up 48 winners in its five editions.

“At Zubair SEC, we give great importance to support entrepreneurs directly and indirectly by offering them expert knowledge, resource and support. We are confident that all who have applied to the programme have gained some sort of insight towards what can be done better to take his or her project to the next level,” al Zubair said. Social impact and entrepreneurship have been key areas of focus for Zubair SEC in choosing the programme’s

winners, as the centre has been raising awareness and building capacity towards sustainable social impact of business since the first year of its establishment.

Sultan al Ghaithi, CEO, ARA Petroleum, said, “The general entrepreneurial network needs to be nurtured to encourage greater growth ambition among SMEs. To achieve this, Zubair SEC has been supporting the establishment of public-private partnerships delivering high-quality SME business collaboration. ARA is extending an additional arm to support the strategic objective of Zubair SEC in its efforts to support their members to be self-sufficient, while sustaining their entrepreneurship.”

Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Balushi, Group CEO, Ominvest, said, “The centre has been encouraging entrepreneurship and refining the business environment for SMEs, thus allowing them to realise their full potential. We are pleased to renew the agreement for second time in a row. Ominvest has been a catalyst for empowering local businesses and creating opportunities for Omani nationals”.”

THE WINNERS

Bahiya bint Hilal al Shuaibi, Global Space and Technology Company

Hassan bin Ali al Lawati, ROVE Adventures

Ibrahim bin Hamad al Khulaifeen, Al Khulaifeen Modern Trading Enterprises (BBQ Bro’s)

Abdullah bin Mohammed al Dughaishi, Gourmet Taste Sweets

Zahra bint Mohammed Ambu Saidi, Shiyaka Photography

Abdul Aziz bin Saleh al Mawali, Smart Tech Solutions

Khalid bin Shafi al Habsi, Shafi Pharmacy

Adil bin Humaid al Hashmi, Falcon’s Voice Comprehensive Trading

Laila bint Nasser al Kharousi, Women Gym Centre

Imad bin Ali al Ghafri, Tourism Events

