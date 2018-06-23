Zimbabwe’s President unhurt after blast at rally; VP slightly injured

HARARE: An explosion rocked a stadium in Zimbabwe where President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured) was addressing a political rally on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding the head of state was unhurt and taken to safety. “There has been an incident at Bulawayo (White City Stadium) where the president was addressing a rally. Footage from Zimbabwe state television showed the explosion took place near Mnangagwa as he waved to supporters. Police were not immediately available for comment. Zimbabwe’s vice president Constantino Chiwenga and his wife sustained minor injuries from a blast at a political rally, a source close to President Mnangagwa said. — Agencies

