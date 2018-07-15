Z-Corp opens more libraries to promote culture of reading

To cultivate the culture of reading and promote Omani literature, the Zubair Corporation (Z-Corp) has opened three libraries at the Directorate General of Khoula Hospital under the ‘Iqra’ initiative. While the idea behind Z-Corp’s ‘Iqra’ drive is to launch libraries in hospitals and public buildings, it also aims to encourage and promote Omani authors.

Ahmed al Balushi, Assistant manager of Administrative at the Directorate General of Khoula Hospital, said, “Books, reading, and library materials can exert a positive effect on the state or recovery of those who are ill. Iqra is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the partnership between the private sector and the official institutions in achieving social responsibility.”

He added, “ We would like to wish the Zubair Corporation the best and we hope they fulfil their objective of encouraging young Omani writers to pursue literature and cultivating a reading habit.”

Ibrahim Al Salmi, Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications, the Zubair Corporation said, “We are delighted to continue with our mission to encourage a reading culture among the public. Creating a reading culture is essential to encourage people to become engaged and motivated readers. Through Iqra, we have been successful in establishing libraries across the governorates in Oman. Our libraries have been supporting readers by providing access to a wide variety of literature, vital to support their growth as readers.”

He added, “Z-Corp has supported Omani authors by purchasing their publications and making it available for reading at these public places. The idea conceptualised by Z-Corp’s Social Advisory Committee is today playing a vital role in creating an environment that enhances learning, reading and encourages Omani writers.”

A Faisal Al Alawi Zubair Corporation’s Social Advisory Committee said, “Books through its ability to inspire and uplift one’s mood can foster the rehabilitation of sick people. We are overwhelmed with response and we will continue to introduce new publications and launch libraries in new areas to carry forward our mission.”

Under the ‘Iqra’ initiative, The Zubair Corporation has opened libraries across the country including six in Royal Hospital Salalah, three each in Nizwa, Rustaq, Sur, Ibra, Ibri and Bidiya hospitals, another four in Royal Hospital in Muscat and some libraries at the National Cardiology Centre at the Royal Hospital in Muscat and Samail Hospital.

Furthermore, to recognise the writing talents of well-known and aspiring Omani authors, Iqra libraries have been stocked with books written by them. Patients, visitors and bystanders now make use of the waiting time in these hospitals by indulging in reading.

