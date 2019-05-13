Z-Corp holds graduation ceremony for leadership programme participants

MUSCAT: The Zubair Corporation (Z-Corp)’s Executive Leadership Development Programme (ELDP) aimed at providing participants with a wide range of learning opportunities concluded with a graduation ceremony recently. The function, held under the auspices of Hani bin Mohammed al Zubair, Executive Director of the company, was attended by senior management team, programme consultant, and employees of the Zubair group of companies along with the ELDP graduates.

With an objective of enhancing the capacities of existing employees and preparing them for future leadership position, Z-Corp had launched the ELDP programme as part of its Strategic Efficiency Empowerment Development (SEED) initiative. The programme curriculum was conscripted in-house by the Corporate Human Resources Department in partnership with Sia-Partners, the strategic partner.

Over the course of the ELDP programme, which began in 2016, talented employees of Z-Corp were exposed to management topics through a series of masterclasses and project assignments. They were equipped with skills and knowledge to promote excellence and innovation in their organisation, acquiring new capabilities, and leadership competencies.

International trainers and programme consultants led the comprehensive two-year professional development programme, which enabled and nurtured talented participating employees of the group. The eight modules that were covered under the ELDP programme included: Making Strategy Happen; Leadership Challenges; Balanced Scorecard and Setting KPIs; Leading Through Creativity and Innovation; Influencing and Negotiation; Strategic Project Management and Managing Stakeholder; Risk Management and Business Continuity and Corporate Social Responsibility.

The eight renowned international experts who elevated the learning experience through their interactive teaching styles were Prof Jeroen De Flander, Prof Graham Moore, Prof James Creelman, Prof Ron Jonason, Prof Andy Preston, Prof Marc Karschies, Prof Alice Short and Prof Aglaia Ntili.

Congratulating the graduates on their newly acquired certificate, Hani al Zubair said, “We are proud to have supported the development of leadership skills and capacity among talented employees of our group companies. We look forward to seeing them continue to grow and assume bigger responsibilities. We launched the ELDP programme as the first stream of the SEED initiative, with an aim to develop future leaders across the group, inculcating the development of competencies for strategic empowerment. Z-Corp is firmly committed to developing a strong human capital foundation by adopting effective Human Capital practices.”

He added, “The Zubair Corporation is committed to playing an essential role in Oman’s continued march towards further development, progress and prosperity. We are delighted that the programme was held in line with government’s strategy and intention to promote Omanis to high management position in private sector organisations. Z-Corp aspires to contribute to the national effort to develop talent. Since prioritising skills development is a key strategy for Oman’s economic competitiveness and growth, Z-Corp is a keen participant in the national agenda to develop human capital.”

In his speech, ELDP participant Mohammed al Balushi said, “This special event marks a significant milestone in our lives. It tells how far we have come, pushing and motivating ourselves to keep learning, keep trying, keep accomplishing and keep venturing on throughout our ELDP journey. Our success is a true reflection of combined thirst, hunger, enrichment and excellence that we chanced upon, en route to this exciting moment, on this very special day. The teaching experts’ constant encouragement combined with astute delivery methodology and efforts, are the primary reason for us to reap maximum benefits, resulting in our success being translated to this day of accomplishment.”

