Z-Corp employees empower students of blind school

MUSCAT, Dec 2 – The employees of The Zubair Corporation (Z-Corp) organised a sports day for the students of Omar bin Al Khattab Institute for the Blind at the Sultan Qaboos University recently. Omar bin Al Khattab Institute, which is based in Al Khoudh, focuses on education and training of the blind and visually impaired. Around 150 students from the institute and 20 volunteers attended the open day. The event provided an opportunity for the students to play football and take part in athletics. The objective of the sports day was also to encourage people with visual impairment to participate in sports.

Faisal al Mandhari, assistant director of social communication at Z-Corp, said, “We appreciate the efforts of Omar bin Al Khattab Institute for the Blind who have been training the blind. They have been truly educating, supporting and encouraging the blind through their work.”

He said, “The Zubair Corporation identifies itself fully with the vision of Omar bin Al Khattab Institute for the Blind. We want to raise people’s awareness of the need to provide more support to the disabled people in Oman to enable them to integrate into the mainstream community and also access sports. This sports event was one such opportunity to show the society that those with blindness can excel too. Our group wants to acknowledge that those with visual challenges are an equal and important part of the community”.

The Zubair Corporation always strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of all sections of people. The group has been supporting sports and cultural events such as this one on a regular basis. It is dedicated to making a beneficial impact in the society and community in which we live and work. Yahya al Balushi said, “The Z-Corp’s staff have supported the Omar bin Al Khattab Institute for the Blind by providing them with some sports equipment meant for the visually impaired. We thank the administration of the Institute of Omar bin Al Khattab for the Blind for their cooperation and their efforts for the people of Oman.”

Thanking The Zubair Corporation, Moza al Kindi, Deputy Director of Omar bin Al Khattab Institute, said, “The sports day witnessed a lot of fun filled activities. I would like to thank The Zubair Corporation and its team for their dedication to the Institute’s students. I would like to emphasise that visually challenged people have the capabilities and life skills. Support from corporate houses like The Zubair Corporation will encourage the disabled people to achieve their full potential. The feedback proved that we have achieved our objective of creating a positive experience and opportunity for the blind people.”

Over the years, Z-Corp has organised many special events to remain connected with the society. Among the many programmes it has undertaken are an open day for children with Down’s Syndrome. The open day event was held in association with Ministry of Social Development’s Al Aman Rehabilitation Centre to raise public awareness about Down Syndrome.

The Z-Corp volunteers have organised community events at the Al Wafa Rehabilitation Centre for Disabled Children across Oman. As part of its commitment to contribute towards meaningful causes in the community, Z-Corp regularly organises events for the elderly in cooperation with the Omani Association for Elderly Friends.

