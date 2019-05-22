YSRCP says it will support anybody who gives special status to Andhra

New Delhi: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), whose role in government formation at the Centre could be crucial in case of a hung Parliament, made it clear on Wednesday that it was not averse to supporting any party or grouping, provided its condition of special status to Andhra Pradesh was met.

YSRCP, led by Jaganmohan Reddy (pictured), has so far not aligned with either the ruling coalition or the opposition, because of which its moves are being watched closely.

There are reports about both the BJP and the opposition camp trying to woo the party.

“If the NDA gets absolute majority as projected by the exit polls, then there is no need for our support. But if somebody falls short and wants our support, we can consider,” Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, senior leader of the YSRCP and member of the outgoing Lok Sabha, said on Wednesday.

He made it clear that his party “can support anybody who gives special status to Andhra Pradesh,” a long-pending demand of Jaganmohan Reddy.

Rajamohan Reddy said his party chief has been, from Day-1, pressing for special status to Andhra Pradesh, after the state was split and Telangana was carved out.

“We have tried but not succeeded yet,” he noted. “If BJP falls short, it will have to accept our demand for special status,” the MP from Nellore said. “If Congress gives us the special status, we can support it too,” he said, adding that its President Rahul Gandhi has already made a promise in this direction.

Asked whether it would mean that YSRCP would provide a conditional support to any formation, Rajamohan Reddy replied, “Anybody, be it NDA or UPA or even Third Front. We are interested in welfare and development of our state.”

— IANS

Related