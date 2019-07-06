YouTube bans hacking videos; content creators puzzled

YouTube’s recent policy update has added a list of “harmful or dangerous content”, including the addition of “instructional hacking and phishing” videos to the list and the changes have left content creators puzzled, the media has reported. The video-sharing platform has been facing flak for building a business on other people’s copyrights and in recent years for its vacillating policies on irredeemable content. “Lack of clarity about the permissibility of cybersecurity-related content has been an issue for years. In the past, hacking videos in years past could be removed if enough viewers submitted reports objecting to them or if moderators found the videos violated other articulated policies. “Now that there’s a written rule, there’s renewed concern about how the policy is being applied,” The Register reported.

