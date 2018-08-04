Youth skills development programme begins

MUSCAT: With the blessings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Diwan of Royal Court on Saturday inaugurated the first version of the National Youth Programme for Skills Development. Dr Ali bin Qasim bin Jawad al Lawati, Adviser for Studies and Research at the Diwan of Royal Court and the head of the National Youth Programme for Skills Development, addressed the participants and urged them to benefit from this unique opportunity. The programme includes two pathways, the first of which is dedicated to youngsters of the age category between 15 to 17. The participants will be trained on software, robots, logical thinking, digital media and digital citizenship. The second pathway targets training youths between 18 to 29 on the 4IR ethics, skills and knowledge to boost performance at work. — ONA

