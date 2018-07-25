Youth forum concludes

MUSCAT: The Third Oman Youth Forum, with the theme, ‘Future of Oman’, concluded on Tuesday. The ceremony was presided over by Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs. The ceremony was held at Sultan Qaboos Youth Compound for Culture and Entertainment in Salalah. The forum was being organised by the National Youth Committee (NYC) in collaboration with the Future Vision Office Oman 2040 and the Secretariat General of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP).

It targeted youths between 15 and 29 years who debated three main topics: culture and values of society, renewable energy and fourth industrial revolution. The HM’s Cultural Adviser awarded the winning projects. On the sidelines of the concluding ceremony, State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri said, “The forum has stemmed from a deep belief in the abilities of Omani youth who tirelessly continue to enhance their skills and expertise in order to be effective contributors to decision-making and society’s developments.”