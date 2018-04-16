‘Youth Creation’ programme winners felicitated

sports reporter –

Muscat: In a glittering event on Monday, the Ministry of Sports Affairs (MoSA) felicitated the top winners of the “Youth Creation” programme at the Grand Hyatt Hotel under the auspices of Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing and in the presence of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs and top officials. As many as 55 youngsters were felicitated in different fields of the programme like chess, photography, theatre, poetry, digital design, cultural activities and sports commentary.

Khalifa bin Saif al Essai, director of sports activities, at the ministry and head of main committee of “Youth Creations” programme said that all 44 clubs have participated in this programme. “I would like to express my thanks to all youth committees in the clubs for their great effort in the conduct of the programme. Today, we are proud to celebrate with these stars of the clubs ,” Khalifa al Essai said.

“The Ministry is the main sponsor for all the youngsters creativity. We will work with related ministries and authorities to provide them the right creative people in different fields,” Director of sports activities at the ministry added. ‘Youth Creation’ programme which is run by Ministry of Sports Affairs seeks to achieve a number of goals, including encouragement and attracting the good and creative minds in various youth activities and develop their abilities. Also, enabling youth clubs to interact with various cultural, social, artistic and sports activities. In addition to that, attract young people to clubs and sports complexes and make them the centres of their creativity in various fields.

The programme, which is in its fifth edition, was open to both men and women in two age groups, 10-15 years and 16-30 years. This year’s programme included different categories for the competition like chess, photography, theatre, poetry, digital design, cultural activities, public speaking and sports commentary.

The youth creation programme competition, run by the ministry in cooperation with sports clubs, was held in three stages. The first stage started last October and it was at the club level while the second stage included top winners from each club to compete at the governorates level which began in December. Third stage started in February until March and it was at the Sultanate stage.

The Ministry of Sports Affairs (MoSA) has announced the results of the “Youth Creation” programme recently. In the 10-15 years category in chess, Shatha al Sulaimi from Samayil club captured the first place while Maynar al Buraiki from Saham club finished second. Reham al Hinai from Seeb club came third. In digital design, Abdulrahman al Rawahi from Samayil won the top spot. Qusai al Gharibi from Ibri club claimed the second with Wisal al Balushi from Qurayyat club finishing third. In public speaking, Mohammed al Barashdi from Al Mudhaibi club captured the first place while Sultan al Sarhi from Suwaiq club finished second. Ghadeer al Mushaiki from Salalah club came third.

On the other hand, in competitions of the 16-30 years category, Mohammed al Balushi from Muscat club claimed the first place. Younis al Rawahi from al Khabourah finished second while Abdullah al Shehi from Khasab club came third. In public speaking competitions, Sulieman al Shuraiqi won the top spot while Mohammed al Balushi from Al Shabab came second. Mohammed al Habsi from Al Mudhaibi came third. In theatre competitions, “Al Alfia” show from Al Kamil Wal Wafi club won the top the first place. “Saleh lel Hayah” show from Samayil club finished second. “Zaman al Mawat” show from Al Khabourah club came third.

