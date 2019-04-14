‘Youth Creation’ contest winners honoured

Muscat, April 14 – The Ministry of Sports Affairs honoured the winners of ‘Youth Creation’ competitions during the concluding ceremony at the Grand Millennium Hotel on Sunday. The programme was organised by the ministry in cooperation with the sports clubs in the Sultanate. The colourful event was held under auspices of Sayyid Bader bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, and top officials.

During the ceremony, many participants from the participating clubs were awarded for winning in different competition categories.

The event included a video that showed the three different stages of the programme starting at club stage followed by governorate level and finishing at the national level. It was followed by awarding the top winners from the clubs and those who won the first places at the national level.

Al Julanada al Alawi from Yanqul club won the first place in the poetry competition. Sultan al Sarhi from Suwaiq club received the top award in public speaking contest. In the photography category, Hassan al Ghilani from Al Kamil W’al Wafi club won the honours. Hind al Qamshoui from Al Suwaiq claimed the digital design award while Nasser al Muqbali bagged the arts award.

The annual felicitation ceremony conducted by the Sports Ministry is to encourage the youth in the clubs who had excelled during the competitions at the clubs, governorate and the national levels in fields of the programme — poetry, photography, theatre, digital design, cultural activities and public speaking.

The ‘Youth Creation’ programme is one of the main youth programmes that is being held annually in the Sultanate.

Its aim is to motivate the youth and open the environment for them to highlight their creativity and encourage them to continue work and double their efforts to reflect their intellectual and cultural creativity in various fields. Also, the programme serves as a suitable environment to enable the clubs to interact with youth in various cultural, social, artistic and sports activities.

The Youth Creation programme, organised in coordination with youth committees at the sports clubs, was held in three stages. The first stage was held from October 2018 to December 2018 for the club level. The second stage included top winners from each club to compete at the governorates level from December 2018 to January 2019. The third and final was conducted from February 2019 to April 2019.

