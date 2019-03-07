Youth competition winners honoured in Al Dakhiliyah

The Department of Sports Affairs in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, represented by the Youth Creativity Team, on Thursday organised the valedictory function of the Youth Creations Competition of Al Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta governorates at the Sports Complex of Nizwa.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Busaidy, Wali of Izki. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Harrasi, Director of Sports Affairs Department in Al Dakhiliyah, and Saleh bin Ali al Maani, Director of Sports Affairs Department in Al Wusta, also attended.

The events held as part of the youth programme were hailed on the occasion. Sports and youth activities kindle the aspirations of young people and are very important for building their physical, mental and intellectual abilities. They also give opportunities for instilling values of teamwork and competitive spirit in the youth to reach desired goals. It also strengthens morale in their personality.

Al Dakhiliyah registered the highest number of participants in the Sultanate with 1,400 belonging to different age groups.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Issa al Kindi. After that, Al Batool al Mughairi recited a poem.

A brief video show about the stages of the competition was held. That followed a recitation of poem by Salim bin Mohammed al Rahbi. The art of the Shila was then presented by Yasser bin Hamad al Harsosi.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Busaidy honoured the winners of the competition. For sports commentary, Mohammed bin Rashid al Nahawi from Nizwa Club won the first place. The other winners are: Al Batool bint Bader al Mughairi from Al Bashair Club (poetry reading), Fahd bin Yusuf al Aghbari from Al Bashair Club (popular poetry), Salim Mohammed al Rahbi from Samayil Club (poetry), Maysoon bint Hamdan al Amiri from Samayil Club (public speaking), and Yasser Hamad al Harsosi from Al Wusta Club (Shila art). In the theatrical performances, the play “Ihe Island of Lancia” of Samayil Club won first place, “Sheep paradise” from Bahla Club won second place while “Acceptance Button” from Fanja Club got the third place.

In the cultural competition (Omaniyat), Al Hamra Club was the winner. In cultural contest (historical witnesses) Bahla Club won.

The sponsors and youth committees were also honoured.