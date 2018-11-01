HOLISTIC WELLNESS –

Oh, heard this one before, have you?

There could be no truer saying than “Your face, your fortune.” Don’t we all respond to a beautiful/handsome face. It lights up the moment, like ‘a beacon in our hearts’.

Would you like to be a beacon?”

Let’s get started, shall we?

Ever wondered what all those facial Products are talking about when they say — ‘Dry-skin, Oily-skin, Combination-skin, Normal-skin’ et al? What skin type do you have?

Just a quick lesson to recognize your skin type.

The face is divided into ‘Zones’ by an Aesthetician [professional Beauty Therapist]

T-Zone – Forehead-Nose-Chin

C-Zone – Both Cheeks

After a face wash:

1. If the ‘T-Zone’ is oily and spotty; and the ‘C-Zone’ is dry and stretched – you have a ‘COMBINATION’ skin type

2. If the whole face feels dry and stretched – you perhaps have a’ DRY’ skin type

3. If the whole face feels like it could do with another wash, and is spotty – you perhaps have an ‘OILY’ skin type

Oily Skin

If you have this skin type, keep your hair off the face. Avoid touching the skin with unwashed hands and make sure to get enough sleep.

When eating, reduce rich, spicy, oily foods and aerated drinks. Eat a diet rich in fibre, vegetables, and fruits. Always rehydrate by drinking plenty of fresh water.

Cleansing: Wash morning and night with Commercial Products made for ‘Oily Skin’, or follow * “Home-care”

Dry Skin

Get enough rest and avoid stress.

When eating, reduce stimulating coffee, tea, aerated and alcoholic drinks. Eat a nourishing diet rich in antioxidants, fruits, vegetables, cheeses, eggs, dry fruits and nuts, and drink plenty of fresh water.

Cleansing: Wash morning and night with Commercial Products made for ‘Dry Skin’, or follow * “Home-care”

“Home-care” for that ‘All-day glow’

Daily Cleanser for All Skin Types – Mix the following in a small bowl:

1 teaspoon yogurt

½ teaspoon [powdered almond or oats]

pinch of salt and turmeric powder

Gently massage into the face as you would a normal face wash, for one minute, and wash off with cool water. [This works as a deep-pore cleanser and an exfoliator [scrub].

Glow Weekly Face Mask for Normal to Dry Skin Types

Mix the following in a small bowl:

1 teaspoon honey

2 teaspoons egg white [whip with a folk till stiff]

Cleanse your face, pat dry, and smooth the prepared Face Mask over the face and neck.

Relax for fifteen minutes; wash off with cool water, pat dry, and apply your usual moisturizer. [This is a superb Pre-party Mask, for that perfect smooth, glowing, firm and wrinkle-free skin]

Weekly Face Mask for Acne/Spotty Skin Types:

1 teaspoon regular Powdered Milk

pinch of turmeric powder

½ teaspoon juice of lemon

1 teaspoon paste of either Mint/Basil [Rehan]/Moringa leaves,

½ to 1 teaspoon yogurt to make a paste

Apply over face for fifteen minutes, gently wash off with cool water, pat dry, and apply your regular toner.

Skin Brightening Face Mask for All Skin Types:

1 whole potato

2 red grapes

½ tomato

½ whole lemon with peel [liquidize in a blender],

1 tablespoon powdered milk, a pinch of turmeric powder, a pinch of cinnamon powder.

Mix and smooth the paste over face and neck. Wash off with cool water after twenty-five minutes. Enjoy your sparkling, bright skin. Apply this Mask twice a week for best results.

A word of advice: Drink water and more water, for that ‘perfect skin’. It cannot be stressed enough.

“Be a Beacon – light up hearts with your glowing beauty”!

