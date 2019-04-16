Youngsters from Oman attend UN youth forum

MUSCAT: An Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum was recently held to platform young leaders from around the world to engage in a dialogue with United Nations member states and to share ideas for advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, and the Paris Climate Agreement. From Oman, Ali al Rahma and Alena Dique were invited to represent the Sultanate and its youth communities at the UN as it marked the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) 100 years and official UN commemoration of the Centenary.

Ali al Rahma was appointed facilitator of the breakout session organised by the United Nations Major Group for Children and Youth (UNMGCY) on Youth transitions to decent work: education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities in urban and rural areas where suggestions from over 100 youth change makers were drafted on policy making, technology and innovation, soft skills development and Rural Youth. Ali has been part and head of various national volunteering and charity driven initiatives in the country. He is currently board member of the Oman American Business Association and Head of the Ariel Foundation International MENA region.

Alena Dique was invited as a speaker by on SDG 8: Beyond GDP to promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all. The segment discussed how the creation of good quality jobs could be a tool for promoting the economic, social and environmental aspects of sustainable development. It also served as a platform to identify policy choices and possible trade-offs that could arise from an integrated approach. Alena also attended the 2018 UNCTAD Youth Forum in Geneva representing Oman, is the finalist of the Middle East young leader of the year award 2018 and her latest publications on Sustainable Supply Chain Management and Green Innovation are available at the UN Library of Congress. The Forum gave the opportunity to showcase the significant role played by the national and resident community in Oman in securing Oman’s Vision 2040.

