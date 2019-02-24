Young Shihab’s 2019 schedule unveiled

MUSCAT, feb 24 – Oman’s young star in UAE Formula 4, racer Shihab bin Ahmed al Habsi unveiled his yearly European participation programme for 2019 on Sunday at Sheraton hotel. The event was held under the auspices of Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, in presence of officials, dignitaries and representatives of sponsors and partners. The Omani sensation had begun his career in motorsports seven years ago. “I have accomplished 58 achievements till now. My main aim is always to raise the Sultanate flag at the top in every competition I take part,” the 15-year-old added.

Al Habsi made a clear distinction between his initial days in the karting world and the current F4 races.

“After my successful journey at karting, I was selected among many racers to join at France Academy for motorsports. I did different drive tests there for F4 and that was amazing. I am the youngest in F4 and looking forward to shine more in this category among my opponents,” F4 racer said.

The Sultanate’s talented F4 driver affirmed that the existing year 2019 will be different for him through achieving some more accomplishments. “Omani athletes have all the factors to reach the world ranking in all the sports if they get the right support”. “I would like to send special thanks to the Ministry of Sports Affairs and Shaikh Saad al Saadi, the minister, for their continuous guidance and support. Dedicated thanks to Sohar International as I sign an exclusive sponsor with them and I am very pleased on that.” Al Habsi extended his appreciations to all the government and private entities for their assistance and sustainable backing.

The Minister of Sports Affairs appreciated all the contributions that have been made during the last period to develop motorsports and provide the dedicated support for the racers.

“The ministry is responsible to provide the full arrangements to build up the talented athletes. All Oman drivers are working very hard to reach the podium in their all participations,” Al Saadi added.

The sports minister acknowledged government and private sectors’ support to the Oman’s ace in F4 racing. He confirmed that this provided support will enable him to achieve a lot in his upcoming participation.

Fahad al Raisi, Director-General of Sports Development and Welfare, Ministry of Sports Affairs, verified that motorsports had the required support from the ministry and there are plans to continue in this path as the results reaching to the top in the upcoming participations. “Al Habsi is growing rapidly and has potential to map the Sultanate’s name at the international level of racing sports. The ministry provided full support for the Sultanate racer’s star in the last participation and will keep continue in the formula racing,” Al Raisi concluded.

Adil al Balushi and Haridev Pushparaj