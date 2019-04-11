Young Omani Formula 4 champion honoured

MUSCAT: Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, honoured the international champion Shihab bin Ahmed al Habsi, winner of the first round of the Formula 4 European Championship in Navarra, Spain.

Shihab al Habsi has put himself firmly on the European stage after winning the first round of the Formula 4 European Championship at the Navarra Circuit in Spain. Al Habsi finished first in his first participation in this circuit. He participated in this tournament with 16 drivers from around the world. — ONA

