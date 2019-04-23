Young Omani drivers gear up for Jordan Rally

Muscat: Three young drivers will represent Oman in the Jordan International Rally, the second round of the Middle East rally championship 2019.

The rally will cover 21 special stages over two days and will be attended by 23 drivers from different countries headed by the leader Nasser Al Attya from Qatar. Zakariya al Aufi and his navigator Ammar al Balushi are looking forward to overcome their previous technical issues in Qatar international rally last month to claim a place in the front row and to hoist Oman’s flag on the podium.

Meanwhile, the N14 Subaru Imperza driver Abdullah al Rawahi is aiming to continue his superb results on Jordan’s roads and stages to win group “N” category in this rally with his co-driver Ata Hammoud from Jordan.

The third Omani competitor Zakariya al Amri accompanied by navigator Abdullah al Amri is prepared well this time to gain new trophy in this rally after clinching the second position in group “N” last month in Qatar International rally.

This year’s rally will take place over 21 special stages and 244 competitive kilometres in a route of 800km and the 2019 Jordan Rally will be based at the Crowne Plaza Jordan Dead Sea Resort and Spa with teams using the usual asphalt service area overlooking the Dead Sea — the lowest point on earth.

The ceremonial start will take place at Abdali Boulevard in Amman from 19.00hrs on April 25 and the super special stage will now run for 2.51km on Friday after the day’s opening gravel stages and then for a second time as the penultimate stage of the rally on April 27.

Teams will competes in two passes through the Mahes, Palms and Baptism specials on April 26 before the action moves to two runs through the Suwayma, Rawda, Ammar and Ma’in specials on Saturday. The ceremonial finish will then take place at the Dead Sea from 17.00hrs.

The chairman of Oman Automobile Association Salim al Maskari mentioned that OAA is always there to develop motor sport in Oman and been working for last few years to guide young talent to improve their skills and to gain maximum experience and benefit from these kind of international events.

He added ”we are currently seeing more and more Omani participation in international competitions and we always back up all our talent and young drivers and look for better opportunities for them, more than the financial support we are putting some logistic supports and efforts through our network to help our drivers to end up with best results”.

Zakariya al Aufi has ambition to be on podium this time on top three and mentioned that he is well prepared for the challenge; meanwhile Abdullah al Rawahi is fully set up for this event to be on top, on the other side Zakariya al Amri wishes to get an excellent result at the end of the rally.

Anwar Soomar al Zadjali has reached Jordan as he has been appointed as FIA chairman of stewards in this rally. He has experience from 2009 as head steward in international rallies. Anwar stated that he is happy for this appointment from FIA and looking forward to help the organising team.

