Young authors write about ‘Stories of Our Ancestors’

Dar Al Atta’s ‘Let’s Read Programme’ launched to search for young budding authors concluded its 13th Children’s Writing Competition this weekend with a prize-giving ceremony.

The competition saw 600 entries from 29 schools across the country. The topic of this year’s essay competition was – ‘My Favorite Place in Oman’ with many entries written by children sang praises of Jabal Akhdhar.

The programme was designed to encourage children to read and write thereby improving their grades, qualifications and career options.

“A child that reads is a child that succeeds! The judges really enjoyed reading the entries which highlighted many wonderful places to visit in Oman. The children gave directions to different locations. They described Oman’s glorious coastline and beaches and wrote of ocean adventures. Others described exciting visits to the turtle nesting sites, to lush wadis and palm groves. They described sleeping under star-filled desert skies, having fun at amusement parks and gardens, visiting interesting museums, praying in peaceful mosques and enjoying musical entertainment in the magnificent Royal Opera House. Some of the students wrote about their home towns with great pride,” said Jane Bickmore-Jaffer MBE, founder of Let’s Read.

The judges were impressed by vivid descriptions of colourful, frankincense-filled souqs and the historical details written about ancient forts. They read about relaxing fun-filled days spent at hot springs, sinkholes and gorges. They were delighted to read of the fantastic activities the children pursued in the cool mountainous regions of Jabal Akhdhar.

“We plan to publish a book of the winning entries and hope it will become a young people’s guide to Oman,” added Jaffer. The competition also aimed to improve the children’s writing skills, to give them research opportunities and to build the children’s confidence in their own abilities.

The winners took home ipads, underwater cameras, instant cameras, perfumes, sweets, water bottles, bags, maps, colouring books from the Ministry of Tourism and meal vouchers.

“OMRAN has provided vouchers for the winners to visit interesting places in Oman. Lulu International sponsored the Let’s Read Programme in Oman Avenues Mall and Sweets of Oman, Oman Perfumes LLC., KPMG, and Future Ceramics supported this year’s initiative,” said Jaffer.

The participants were divided into three age groups — 8 – 11 years, 12 – 15 years and 16 – 18 years. The students could compete in Arabic and English languages.

The winners in the Arabic entries were Juwairiya Said al Zakwani from Al Injaz Private School (8 – 11 years), Halima al Sulaimani from Faidh al Marifa School (12 – 15 years) and Osama Salam al Busaidi from Al Injaz Private School (16 – 18 years).

The winners in English language entries were Yasmin al Kindi from Al Injaz Private School (8 – 11 years), Hadeel Hafidh al Jufaili from Al Injaz private School (12 – 15 years) and Tia Chevasson from Lycee Francais de Mascate (16 – 18 years).

