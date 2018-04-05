YOGA TEACHERS graduation ceremony held

30 yoga trainers graduated as teachers at the recently concluded Sri Sri Yoga Teachers Training programme of The Art of Living, held at the Al Nahda Resort & Spa, Barka. The training which was held for the first time saw participants from Oman, Iran, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India graduating as yoga teachers after 20 days of rigorous training at the level of body and mind in the ancient science of yoga. Indian Ambassador Indramani Pandey felicitated the new teachers who are all charged with the mission to make people stress free and lead a healthy life.

