Yemenis fear starvation after partial suspension of aid

SANAA: In Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Mohammed Omar is terrified he will not be able to feed his five children after the UN announced the partial suspension of aid in the Ansarullah-held city. “I cannot provide food for them, except what we get monthly from the organisation,” the 38-year-old said. “What we receive helps a lot, but even that is not enough,” added Omar, who fled from the flashpoint Red Sea city of Hodeida to Sanaa. The World Food Programme announced last Thursday the “partial suspension” of aid to the capital, which is controlled by Ansarullah.

The UN agency cited problems with the “diversion of food” from the neediest for the decision, which will affect 850,000 people. Programmes will remain in place for malnourished children, pregnant women and nursing mothers. “The suspension of aid is literally a war on Yemen,” said Sanaa resident Samir al Saqaf. “It is a war by all means.” Last Friday, the market in Sanaa’s old city was bustling with people looking to buy spices, fruits and vegetable. Customers could be seen haggling with a vendor selling live chickens, while others continued to walk around looking for a good deal. — AFP