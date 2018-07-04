Yemen parties offer ‘concrete ideas’ for peace

SANAA: Yemen’s warring parties have offered “concrete ideas” to achieve peace, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday after meeting with Ansarullah leaders in the capital Sanaa. Griffiths has been conducting shuttle diplomacy in search of a political solution that would avert an all-out military assault on the Ansarullah-held port city of Hodeidah by an Arab coalition that entered Yemen’s conflict in 2015 to try to reinstate the exiled, internationally recognised government.

His efforts have succeeded so far in pausing the offensive launched last month by coalition forces to take Hodeidah, a Red Sea port and main conduit for supplies to Ansarullah-held areas in northern and western Yemen including Sanaa. The international community fears the offensive on Hodeidah port will aggravate the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and touch off a famine affecting up to 8.4 million people believed by UN officials to be now on the verge of starvation. — AFP