HODEIDA, Yemen: Yemeni government forces pushed further into the strategic port city of Hodeida seizing its main hospital in heavy fighting on Saturday as their Saudi-led coalition backers put a brave face on an end to US refuelling support. A loyalist official said mortar rounds were “falling like rain” in the streets as troops weathered mines and snipers to take control of the main hospital in the city of some 600,000 people. The Ansarullah fighters have put up fierce resistance to the loyalists’ advance towards the city’s vital docks, which are the point of entry for 80 per cent of Yemen’s commercial imports and nearly all UN-supervised humanitarian aid.

The suspension of US assistance to re-fuel coalition aircraft comes as Washington’s backing of the war effort faces increased scrutiny following international outrage over journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder last month in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

US Democrats, buoyed by a string of midterm election victories, have demanded greater oversight of a conflict dubbed by the UN as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The grinding war in Yemen has caused growing international unease, after a string of high-profile coalition air strikes that have killed scores of civilians, many of them children.

The intensified coalition-backed push into Hodeida, which has claimed the lived of 382 combatants this month, comes despite aid agency warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe in the event of a protracted battle for the city.

Some 14 million Yemenis are at risk of famine and many more are dependent on international aid, according to UN agency figures, making it vital that Hodeida’s docks remain open and undamaged.

Yemeni officials said pro-government forces had captured the May 22 Hospital.

Amnesty International had accused the Ansarullah of “deliberate militarisation” of the facility after they posted snipers on its roof.

Backed by Saudi-led air raids, loyalist troops for the first time entered residential neighbourhoods of Hodeida on Thursday, using bulldozers to remove concrete road blocks installed by the Ansarullah.

Fierce battles raged on Saturday in eastern sectors of Hodeida as loyalist forces backed by air strikes and Apache helicopters sought to push deeper into the city.

“The battles here are turning into street fighting,” one loyalist

official said.

Save the Children field coordinator Mariam Aldogani spoke of intense coalition air strikes on the city.

“In the last 30 minutes there were more than 15 air strikes… This is the worst time for Hodeida children,” she said. In an apparent face-saving move, Saudi Arabia sought to project the decision to end in-flight refuelling as its own, not Washington’s. The Pentagon provided refuelling capabilities for about 20 per cent of coalition planes flying sorties over Yemen.

Saudi-controlled media suggested the coalition had the capacity to make up the shortfall.

Saudi-owned Al Arabiya Al Hadath television reported that the kingdom has 23 planes for refuelling operations devoted to Yemen operations, while the UAE has six.

But analysts said the US move would limit the coalition’s ability to conduct bombing missions.

“This is a significant decision by the US as this was the most important operational support they provided to the coalition making the US air force a party to the conflict,” said Andreas Krieg, a professor at the School of Security Studies at King’s College in London. — AFP

