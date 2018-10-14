Yastremska blitzes Wang to claim first title in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska said on Sunday she was dreaming of a Grand Slam after she crushed Chinese number one Wang Qiang 6-2, 6-1 at the Hong Kong Open to claim her first ever title.

The 18-year-old comprehensively outplayed the world number 24 to win the tournament without losing a set all week, walking away with a cheque for $163,265 and more than doubling her career winnings at a stroke. Wang was chasing her third title but was never in the match, which was over in little more than an hour.

Despite chants of “Keep going Wang Qiang!” ringing out in Cantonese round the Centre Court, the 26-year-old appeared curiously listless, the day after she had put both world number five Elina Svitolina and former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza to the sword.

Until Sunday, Yastremska’s chief claim to fame had been 2016 Wimbledon girls singles finalist, but earlier this year she became the first player born this millennium to break into the WTA top 100 rankings.

She did not appear overwhelmed appearing in her first final, despite saying she had woken up so nervous she could not eat. “I thought it would be more difficult,” she said.

“But if before the match you think it’s going to be really difficult you up your focus, and when you go on court you stay more dedicated to each point, that’s what helped me to stay that calm during the whole match.”

She won her maiden title with a heavy serve. — AFP

Related