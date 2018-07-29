Yaqoob al Sabahi focusing on Turkey camp

Sports Reporter

MUSCAT, July 29

Oman’s under-16 team head coach Yaqoob al Sabahi is focusing more in Turkey camp as an essential stage for preparation of the team for Asian Cup in Malaysia in September. It is expected that U-16 team will travel to Turkey on August 8 where they will have a series of friendly matches.

Turkey camp will finalise the squad of players that will take part in the Asian championship. The technical committee will give the chances for all the players to prove their high technical capabilities.

Meanwhile, Oman’s under-16 team players continued their internal camp in Muscat which will conclude on Tuesday. The team will play a friendly match against Muscat Club Olympic team on the same day.