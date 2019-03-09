Science Tech 

Xinhua’s first female AI news anchor goes live

Oman Observer

Chinese news agency Xinhua has put its first female Artificial Intelligence (AI) news presenter on the job, signalling a clear threat to human journalists in the years to come. Sporting a short haircut and wearing a pink dress, the AI robot named “Xin Xiaomeng” made its debut in a short, one-minute video on last Sunday as China’s Two Sessions — the country’s biggest political meetings of the year — kicked off. The Two Sessions event is back-to-back meetings between the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People’s Congress (NPC).

You May Also Like

Huawei Honor to launch View 10 on January 8

Oman Observer Comments Off on Huawei Honor to launch View 10 on January 8

Flying Eye is the first broadcast quality 6K VR drone

Oman Observer Comments Off on Flying Eye is the first broadcast quality 6K VR drone

Lenovo ThinkPad models get lighter, more powerful

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lenovo ThinkPad models get lighter, more powerful