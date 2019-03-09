Xinhua’s first female AI news anchor goes live

Chinese news agency Xinhua has put its first female Artificial Intelligence (AI) news presenter on the job, signalling a clear threat to human journalists in the years to come. Sporting a short haircut and wearing a pink dress, the AI robot named “Xin Xiaomeng” made its debut in a short, one-minute video on last Sunday as China’s Two Sessions — the country’s biggest political meetings of the year — kicked off. The Two Sessions event is back-to-back meetings between the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People’s Congress (NPC).

