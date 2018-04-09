Xiaomi unveils 3 new smartphone plants in India

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday announced the opening of three more smartphone plants in India — along with the company’s first Surface Mount Technology (SMT) plant in Chennai that will manufacture printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) units in the country.

A PCBA is one of the most important components of the smartphone and contributes to nearly 50 per cent of the value of the device. Earlier this month, the government imposed a 10 per cent tax on imports of key smartphone components, including PCBs.

Speaking at the first-ever “Supplier Investment Summit” in the capital, Manu Jain, Vice-President — Xiaomi Global, and Managing Director —Xiaomi India, said the company is one of the pioneers in the country to start local assembly of PCBAs.

“Xiaomi’s high-quality, well-designed products at ‘honest prices’ have been instrumental in disrupting the Indian smartphone industry. I believe we will continue to play a key role in transforming India into a global manufacturing hub,” Jain said.

Xiaomi, which now has six smartphone manufacturing plants in the country — its biggest market after China — did not disclose the financial details for setting up the new plants.

The three-day summit was attended by over 50 global smartphone component suppliers, with the aim of helping them set up local manufacturing units in the country. — IANS

