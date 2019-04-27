Xiaomi launches 2 budget smartphones in India

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi last week launched its Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 smartphones in India. Redmi Y3 would be available for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Homes starting on April 30. The Redmi Y3 comes with a 6.26 inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with a layer of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Redmi 7 would be available for Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant starting on April 29.

