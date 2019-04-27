Science Tech 

Xiaomi launches 2 budget smartphones in India

Oman Observer

Chinese handset maker Xiaomi last week launched its Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 smartphones in India. Redmi Y3 would be available for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM variant on Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Homes starting on April 30. The Redmi Y3 comes with a 6.26 inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with a layer of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Redmi 7 would be available for Rs 7,999 for the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant starting on April 29.

You May Also Like

Samsung to release its first foldable smartphone in March

Oman Observer Comments Off on Samsung to release its first foldable smartphone in March

Intel’s Vaunt smart glasses actually looks normal

Oman Observer Comments Off on Intel’s Vaunt smart glasses actually looks normal

New system allows drones to fly through forests and cities

Oman Observer Comments Off on New system allows drones to fly through forests and cities