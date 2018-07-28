Xiaomi goes after global markets with Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi expanded its Android One line-up by launching Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite devices. The handsets will come to India on August 8. Mi A2 sports 12MP+20MP rear AI dual camera and 20MP front camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip with the powerful Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine (AIE) the company said in a statement.

The smaller Mi A2 Lite has 12MP+5MP rear AI dual camera and 4 000mAh battery.

“Mi A2 is coming to India on 8th August” tweeted Manu Jain Vice-President Xiaomi and Managing Director Xiaomi India.

As Android One devices both the units will have unlimited high-quality photo storage with Google Photos.

“Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are two devices that will take our win-win partnership with Google to new heights following the success of Mi A1 last year” said Wang Xiang Senior Vice-President Xiaomi.

Mi A2 comes in three variants — 4GB+32GB 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Mi A2 Lite will be available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The devices will be rolled out gradually in 40 markets around the world. “Our Android One series has now developed an excellent reputation and allowed us to win over the hearts of many more users in our global expansion journey” Xiang added.

Mi A2 features 5.99-inch 18:9 Full Screen Display protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

“We’re thrilled to expand our Android One partnership this year to introduce two great new devices — Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. We can’t wait for consumers around the world to see and experience them” added Jamie Rosenberg, Vice-President of Android and Google Play Business.

