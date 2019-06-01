World’s shortest A380 flight from Muscat to Dubai

MUSCAT, JUNE 1 – Emirates will launch the world’s shortest scheduled A380 flight from Muscat to Dubai from July 1, flying a distance of 340 km each way. According to a statement from Oman Airports, the airline will operate two flights from Muscat International Airport (MCT) daily.

“After celebrating with us last July, on the 25th anniversary of Emirates operating from Muscat International Airport, the A380 is returning, but this time to fly its passengers on two scheduled flights daily from July and for the next eight months,” Oman Airports said. The launch of the A380 flights will come exactly one year after the first deployment of a scheduled one-off A380 service that marked 25 years of operations to Oman, and reaffirmed the airport’s infrastructure readiness to handle double-decker operations.

Emirates morning flight, EK 862, will depart Dubai at 8:25 am, arriving in Muscat at 9:40 am. The return flight, EK 863, will depart Muscat at 11:115 am, arriving in Dubai in the afternoon at 12:25 pm. Emirates late afternoon flight EK 864 will depart Dubai at 04:10 pm and will arrive in Muscat at 5:25 pm. EK 865 will depart Muscat at 07:05 pm, arriving in Dubai at 08:15 pm. Both A380s flying to Muscat will be operated in a three-class configuration, with 429 seats in Economy Class on the lower deck, as well as 76 flat-bed seats in Business Class and 14 First Class Private Suites on the upper deck.