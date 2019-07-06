World’s first HP Laser Tank printers to empower SMBs

To enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) save critical time and cost of business operation, PC and printer major HP Inc introduced world’s first and high-capacity “HP Neverstop Laser” printers in the Indian market. “HP Neverstop Laser 1000” series is available from Rs 15,846 (non-wireless) and Rs 17,236 (wireless) while “Neverstop Laser MFP 1200” series would cost Rs 22,057 (non-wireless) and Rs 23,460 (wireless).

With the advantage of replacing the toner in 15 seconds and reducing common printing interruptions through innovations and digital integration, “HP Neverstop Laser” printers give businesses a competitive edge, said the company. “With breakthrough innovations like Laser Tank, we are helping businesses enjoy high-quality laser printing at an affordable rate and run their print-based workflows without interruption,” said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc India.

