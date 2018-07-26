World to witness longest ‘blood moon’ of the century on Friday

Berlin: A total lunar ecplipse will be visible Friday overlarge parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America, theBritain-based Royal Observatory said.

The total eclipse will last for 1 hour and 43 minutes, as the colourof the moon turns red, while the partial phase will continue for morethan 6 hours, making it the longest eclipse of the century.

The total lunar eclipse, popularly known as “blood moon,” occurs whenthe Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking the sunlightfrom reaching the moon directly.

According to the Royal Observatory, “the moon usually turns a deep,dark red because it is illuminated by light that has passed throughthe Earth’s atmosphere and has been bent back towards the moon byrefraction.”

Mars will also reach its opposition and shine bright on Friday,making it easier to look at with naked eye. During opposition, Marsand the sun are directly opposite the Earth. DPA

