World Theatre Day marked

NIZWA, March 31 –

The World Theatre Day was celebrated by the Heritage and Culture Department in Al Dakhiliyah at the theater of Nizwa Cultural Center.

Ahmed bin Nasser al Tamimi, Director of Heritage and Culture Department in Al Dakhiliyah, was present on the occasion.

Qassem bin Salim al Riyami, specialist in theatre activity in Heritage and Culture Department in Al Dakhiliyah, spoke about the World Theatre Day, which is an exhibition for all those interested about stage. A play, ‘Wailing of Defeated Time’, was staged by students of University of Nizwa. It was written by Ismail bin Khalaf and directed by Al Azhar bin Zahran al Shueili.

The play was about a woman and a man exchanging a dialogue about life. It recalls some of the world’s actors such as Charlie Chaplin.

At the end, the participants of the play were honoured.

