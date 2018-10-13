Local 

World Standards Day to be marked today

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will celebrate on Sunday, the World Standards Day, which falls on October 14 every year. This year the theme is “International Standards and 4th Industrial Revolution”. Nouriya bint Sulaiman al Kharousiya, Director of Standards Department, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said the choice of this year’s logo shows that the standards, which were crucial during the first industrial revolution more than 250 years ago, play a crucial role in the fourth revolution.

