World Seafarers Day marked

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC), represented by the Directorate-General of Maritime Affairs, on Monday celebrated the International Seafarers Day, which is approved by the International Maritime Organization on June 25th each year. The celebration was held under the auspices of Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistance Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations. This year’s celebration, which is the seventh, comes under the theme ‘Seafarers’ Welfare’. The Sultanate joins the rest of the world in caring for maritime staff and maritime sectors in the Sultanate.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Transport and Communications and Oman International Maritime College for enhancing cooperation in the field of maritime training and education between the two parties. The agreement was signed by Rashid bin Mohammed al Kiyumi, Director-General of Marine Affairs and Dr Hilal bin Ali al Hadhrami, Dean of Oman International Maritime College. — ONA