Tokyo: Japan kicked off the World Robot Summit on Tokyo’s waterfront on Wednesday, providing a glimpse of how humans and robots can coexist and cooperate.

The five-day event, held at the Tokyo Big Sight convention centre, consists of two major venues — the World Robot Expo (WRE) and the World Robot Challenge (WRC).

At the expo, more than 90 companies, municipalities and organisations, many of which are from Japan, were displaying and demonstrating the state-of-the-art robotic technology utilized incorporations and municipalities, while 126 teams from 23 countries are competing at the WRC.

At the WRE, visitors can see and experience the latest robotic technology used in factories, hospitals, homes and in the field of nursing care, while experts were invited to discuss how humans and robots will live together in the future.

The summit is hosted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the New Energy Industrial Technology Development Organization(NEDO).

This year’s event is being held as a preliminary event to the bigger World Robot Summit in the prefectures of Aichi and Fukushima, scheduled for 2020. — dpa

