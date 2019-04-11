World Malayalees to hold humanitarian initiatives

The Oman chapter of the World Malayalee Federation (WMF), a global non-profit body that encourages coordination of the people from the south Indian state of Kerala towards mutual help and support along with other charity and humanitarian initiatives, will be carrying out various humanitarian initiatives.

To be launched on May 2, the organisation will be supporting global humanitarian causes and the Oman chapter will follow the fundamental principles of the international body, according to the office bearers of the same.

“We are delighted to be announcing the official opening of the Oman chapter of the World Malayalee Federation (WMF), a global non-profit body that values humanity and supports people friendly initiatives beyond any differences,” Dr J Retnakumar, President, WMF said

The global body now has international units in 102 countries and representative offices in 125 countries across the world. While the official opening of the body will take place on May 2, the WMF Middle East family meet will be on June 7 in Bahrain.

“It’s a universal forum to help support those who are in need of help at times”, Sudha Radhika, Media Coordinator said.

The committee members added that while paying much attention to the overall growth and development of Malayali community in Oman, equal attention will be paid to sports, environment protection, support to the victims of Okhi and the recent floods in Kerala.

