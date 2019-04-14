World largest plane makes first flight over California

Los Angeles: The world’s largest aircraft in terms of distance between the wings succeeded in finishing its first flight, the manufacturer announced.

According to DPA, the double-body aircraft built by Stratolaunch Systems Corp, started by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, with a distance between the ends of the wings is 117 metres, more than the length of a US football field, stayed aloft for more than two hours before landing safely back at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California.

“What a wonderful first flight, today’s journey enhances our mission to provide a flexible alternative to ground-based systems,” said Stratolaunch CEO Jean Floyd in a statement. He added “Today’s flight furthers our mission to provide a flexible alternative to ground launched systems. Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.

The plane took off on Saturday from Mojave Air and Space Port, about 150 kilometres north Los Angeles in California, reached a maximum speed of 189 miles per hour and altitudes of 17,000 feet, and carried out many maneuvers including landing simulation. –ONA