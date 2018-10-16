World Heritage sites threatened by sea level rise

PARIS: From Venice and the tower of Pisa to the medieval city of Rhodes, dozens of Unesco World Heritage sites in the Mediterranean basin are deeply threatened by rising sea levels, researchers warned on Tuesday. All but two of 49 UN-recognised icons of human civilisation rimming the Mediterranean Sea risk being damaged by the rising watermark, soil erosion, or both, with few options for protecting most of them, they reported in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Venice and its lagoon, the Patriarchal Basilica of Aquileia, and Ferrera, City of the Renaissance, and its Po Delta, all hit the top of a risk scale devised for the study.

“These World Heritage Sites are located along the northern Adriatic Sea, where extreme sea levels are highest as high storm surges coincide with high sea level rise,” the authors explained. In 2013, the UN’s climate science panel estimated that global oceans could go up by as much as 76 centimetres by century’s end. But recent studies — taking into account shrinking ice sheets, now the top contributor to sea level rise — suggest those earlier projections were far too conservative. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will publish new estimates in September 2019.

Even under the most optimistic scenarios for reducing greenhouse gases, sea levels will continue to rise well into or across the 22nd century.

The sites most at risk from coastal erosion include Tyre in Lebanon, the Archaeological Ensemble of Tarraco in Spain, and Ephesus in Turkey.

“Heritage sites face many challenges to adapt to the effects of sea level rise, as it changes the value for each site,” said co-author Sally Brown, a senior researcher at the University of Southampton. — AFP

