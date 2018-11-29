World Cup place not yet guaranteed, says AFC best player

Qatar’s Abdelkarim Hassan, the 2018 AFC Player of the Year, said his winning the top Asian award doesn’t guarantee a place in the Qatar World Cup 2022 squad.

Talking to reporters after clinching the best male player award in 2018 AFC Annual Awards in Muscat on Wednesday, Hassan said he has to remain in good form and reckoning to claim a place in the starting XI for the World Cup to be hosted by Qatar during November 21- December 18 three years later.

“It is three more years to go and I hope to be in contention for a place in the Qatar squad for the World Cup. Like every player, it is also a dream for me,” the 25-year-old left-back of Al Sadd said.

“I still have to accomplish a lot in my career. I hope the AFC award would be a great start for me in this aspect.”

Hassan said the award is a recognition for Qatar football.

“I am very glad and proud to achieve this award. Every player in the Asia dreams of winning such an award and this is a great testament to Qatar football. It is a great honour to be the second Qatari to win this award. Of course, I have to thank my team-mates and I thank everyone who supported me in my career.

He said the award was a surprise for him.

“I did not expect to win among the three nominees. The three nominees did a great job this year. I am only 25 years old, I have a long way to go, and I hope to build on this success,” said Hassan.

The Al Sadd left-back played a key role in his club’s advance to the 2018 AFC Champions League semifinals and runners-up finish in the 2017-18 Qatar Stars League season.

“There is always pressure factor in football. We have to cope with it in order go further in our career. I am confident to move ahead,” the Qatari player said in reply to a query on his increased responsibilities after winning the award.

Hassan, 25, is also a key player in the Qatar national side and the winning the award will boost his morale ahead of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019.

“We are all pumped up for the Asian Cup. This award greatly inspires me ahead of the big tournament. I think the whole Qatar team will be motivated by the recognition.”

The Doha native graduated from the Aspire Academy and was only 17 when he first played in the 2011 AFC Champions League, coming off the bench against Esteghlal.

Al Sadd went on to win the AFC Champions League title that year.

Hassan continued to progress and was named the Young Player of the Year in the 2012-13 Qatar Stars League.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim al Khalifa said: “We celebrate and applaud all our winners tonight who have work tirelessly to raise the bar each year. Asian football continues to attain world-class achievements, and this is a testament to our players, teams and member associations.

“We congratulate them all and all those nominated, and we thank our host the Oman Football Association and the Omani government for staging a truly memorable celebration in this wonderful city of Muscat.”

‘Sindbad Tales’

The night had an Omani touch to it with ‘Sindbad Tales’ presentation that added colour to the extravagant ceremony. Ancient legendary Omani sailor Sindbad’s adventures were depicted through a dazzling dance and drama presentation before the spell-bound audience at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre auditorium.

The showpiece had glimpses of Oman’s ancient sea-faring tales with fabulous costumes as ‘Sindbad the Sailor’ rediscovered the Sultanate’s impressive past.

Adding to the excitement was a peppy number from Lebanese pop diva Maya Diab.

VERBEEK IMPRESSED

Oman national team coach Pim Verbeek said the ceremony was impressive and it was great for the Sultanate to host the award gala.

“We thoroughly enjoyed the awards night. It is great that Muscat hosted the top Asian event,” Verbeek said after the event.

To another question, the Dutchman said he hopes — like all Omani fans — for a great performance by the Oman team at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE from January 5 to February 1.

“We aim to reach the next round though it is a competitive group,” he said.