Workshops help youth enhance entrepreneurship

MUSCAT, JUNE 29 – Aimed at enhancing the skills of young entrepreneurs, the National Youth Committee organised two workshops in Al Buraimi and South Al Batinah governorates. The two workshops were held as part of the committee’s activities on ‘Registration and Capacity Building of Youth and Volunteer Initiatives’. A total of 36 youths from South Al Batinah and 42 from Al Buraimi attended the five-day workshops which concluded on Thursday. The workshops introduce a guide and reference to the initiatives that the youths take, and help them enhance their organisational skills.

“The training workshop was very enriching and distinct from its previous workshops and training programmes”, said Saeed bin Mohammed bin Hassan al Mujaini of South Batinah. He said the workshops will enable partnership between the government, the private sector and the community. “To develop volunteering and youth initiatives in the Sultanate, we hope that all youth initiatives will be under a single educational guidance framework. This workshop added new concepts and terminology to me, as well as a proper understanding”, he added.

Fatima bint Khadik al Mashaykia from Buraimi said, “We will begin to set up an organisational structure for the initiative, and we will send members of the initiative to courses that develop their skills.” The trainers explained to the youth the need to take the required considerations for each initiative, in addition to the organisational structure of the initiative, where they learned how to write policies, procedures and forms of relations within them through brainstorming.