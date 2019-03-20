Workshop to prepare for Omani Teachers Award held

Muscat: As part of the Supervisory Committee’s preparations for the Educational Excellence Award for the Omani Teachers, the Ministry of Education organised a technical workshop for coordinators of the award in all the governorates of the Sultanate.

The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Hamoud al Harthi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education for Education and Curriculum, and in cooperation with the Education Council. Dr Said al Rubaie, Secretary-General of the Education Council, attended the workshop with a number of advisers and director-generals. The workshop took place at the Oasis Club on Tuesday.

Dr Said al Ameri, Adviser of the Minister of Education for Educational Media, a member of the Supervisory Committee of the Award, kicked off the workshop with his speech in which he discussed the role of the coordinators in following up the work of the award in the directorates and communicating with the supervising committee. As well as answering teachers’ questions and inquiries, and preparing campaigns to raise awareness and provide information in cooperation with relevant departments to overcome the difficulties and facilitate procedures of field visits for teachers qualified for the final stage for winning the award.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Education said, “The Educational Excellence Award is an award to the Omani teachers for their great role in preparing the future generations.”

The Under-Secretary of Education and Curricula said, It was important to hold such a workshop to familiarise these coordinators with the details of this award. This is to help them become the link between teachers in educational directorates and the main committee of the award to facilitate the process of nomination according to the criteria set by the general framework of the award.

Related