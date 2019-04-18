Workshop on ‘Understanding Arab Media System’ organised

MUSCAT: Dr Carola Richter, Professor of Communication and Media Studies, Freie University conducted a workshop on ‘Understanding Arab Media Systems’ at Bayan College at the Halban campus for the students and faculty.

In her presentation, Dr Carola highlighted that most research and literature on comparative media systems has often focused mainly on the western world leaving out the Arab world hence creating a need for scholars and researchers to focus on creating an understanding of the Arab media system.

“The purpose of Understanding Arab Media Systems is likely to be achieved by reaching conclusions beyond single country cases and explaining differences and similarities in different Arab countries’ media systems through strategies of comparisons, typologies of media systems among others,” she noted.

Dr Carola is a professor of International Communication at the Institute for Media and Communication studies at Freie University in Berlin Germany. Her Research focuses on Media Systems and Communication Cultures in non-western countries, particularly Middle East. She is also the co-founder of Arab — European Association of Media and Communication Researchers (AREACORE).

As part of the activities, Dr Carola participated as one of the judges for the Oman Super Talent show season 2- an on-going production of Bayan College which is aimed at promoting the talent of different people from Oman and beyond.

Dr Modi al Ghailani, Chairperson to the Executive Board, received the visiting Professor and reiterated the importance of strengthening the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Bayan College and Freie University Berlin in which Germany students of Media and Communication have over the years been coming to study at Bayan College for a semester.

Bayan College which is accredited by ASIC as a” Premium Institution” is the first media College offering majors in Journalism, Broadcasting, Public Relations, Advertising and Visual Communication Design. The College also offers English Literature and English Professional Writing under its Faculty of English Literature. Bayan College operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education and is affiliated with Purdue University — Northwest USA.

