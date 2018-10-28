Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH), represented by the Directorate General of Diseases Surveillance & Control (DGDSC) organized recently an awareness workshop on seasonal influenza at Millennium Hotel.

The workshop, which gathered more than 120 participants from the public and private sectors aimed to familiarize the participants to the importance of influenza vaccine for the most vulnerable groups to the influenza such as the pregnant women, health workers, the elderly and patients with chronic diseases.

Dr. Saif Al-Abri, DGDSC Director General stressed to the importance of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the private health institutions in order to cover a large number of groups that are at risk.

The workshop addressed the global and local epidemiological status of influenza, monitoring methods followed in the Sultanate, the effectiveness of the vaccine, treatment and control methods of seasonal flu according to the health worker’s guide that had circulated at all Governorates in the Sultanate.