MUSCAT: The Directorate-General of Diseases Surveillance and Control (DGDSC) organised an awareness workshop on seasonal influenza in Muscat on Sunday. The workshop, aimed to highlight the importance of influenza vaccine for the most vulnerable groups to the influenza such as the pregnant women, health workers, the elderly and patients with chronic diseases. Dr Saif al Abri, DGDSC Director-General, stressed to the importance of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the private health institutions to cover a large number of high risk groups.

Related