Workshop on safety organised for students

MUSCAT, MAY 11 – As part of its efforts to create awareness among students about safety, the Safety and Security Services (SSS) conducted a workshop for scouts of Al Shawamikh Primary School in the presence of children of Al Suwaiq Sports and Cultural Club.

The programme aimed at introducing safety measures to the students and apprising them of the importance of the first aid and how one could deal with an accident in schools, especially in the absence of health and safety experts.

The scouts also learnt about the basic rules of first aid and the main components involved in it. This will help them learn practically what they knew theoretically in school environment.

The visit and workshop helped the students get the required knowledge, principles and fundamentals of first aid in the school and outside in the society.

In addition to this, the students were also given practical knowledge about the methods of dealing with any injured person.

Similarly, they were shown methods about the types of fire extinguishers and how each type of them could be used.

The Department of Marketing, Public Relations and Media presented souvenirs to the students at the end.

