Workshop on Madayn Supplier Certification

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) organised a workshop at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat on Monday to highlight Madayn’s Supplier Certification System. Organised in cooperation with Business Gateways International, the workshop targeted business owners, investors and SMEs based in Al Rusayl, Samayil and Nizwa Industrial Cities. The event aimed at disseminating awareness on Madayn Supplier Certification System, JSRS certification, their benefits to the suppliers and factories, and the way to access major investment opportunities through these platforms.

The workshop elaborated on the registration process for the national and international suppliers interested to offer their products and services to any of the projects in Madayn’s industrial cities as they are required to be registered on the JSRS and then with the Madayn Supplier Certification System which was officially incorporated into the JSRS. This incorporation came following the signing of a MoU by Madayn appointing Business Gateways International which operates the JSRS platform, to develop and manage Madayn’s Supplier Certification System. Through the Supplier Certification System, Madayn enables national and international vendors, contractors and suppliers to be a part of a streamlined, transparent and robust procurement process.

The existing JSRS certified suppliers can apply directly for the Madayn Supplier Certificate through their account login on the JSRS platform. Madayn Supplier Certification is awarded after a validation and approval process jointly by business gateways and Madayn and is valid for a period of two years. Madayn’s integration into the JSRS platform offers one-stop information resource on local and international contractors, suppliers and service providers. — ONA

