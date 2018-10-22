Workshop on health insurance

Muscat: Rusayl Industrial Estate in cooperation with Ministry of Commerce and Industry organised a workshop on the ‘Health Insurance for Industrial Workers’ initiative or ‘Aman’ on Monday. The workshop at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) was inaugurated by Sami bin Salim al Sahib, Director-General of Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Al Sahib explained that the initiative aims at bringing the largest number of beneficiaries of this service under one insurance system so that it becomes an attractive factor for the insurance companies to provide the best service at the lowest cost.

